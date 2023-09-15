††† (Crosses), the pairing of Deftones’ Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, are four weeks out from the release of new album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. Robert Smith and El-P are on the album, but we haven’t heard those tracks yet. Lead single “Invisible Hand” dropped last month, and they’ve followed it today with two more advance tracks.

Both “Light As A Feather” and “Ghost Ride” are darkly glamorous electronic pop tracks. The more overtly poppy of the two, the skittering “Light As A Feather,” kinda reminds me of Junior Boys during the verses and resembles longtime Moreno favorites Depeche Mode on the chorus. It arrives with a music video directed by Lopez and Lorenzo Diego Carrera. “Ghost Ride” burbles along in the shadows at a looser, slower tempo, with the synths turned up to trailerized-version-of-a-famous-pop-song intensity. The chorus on that one goes full industrial.

Hear both songs below.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. is out 10/13 on Warner.