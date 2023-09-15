Earlier this year, the permanently hyperactive LA punks FIDLAR came back with their EP That’s Life and with a Limp Bizkit cover that someone, somewhere, must’ve wanted. Now, FIDLAR have dropped another new single, and this one, thankfully, will not evoke any memories of Fred Durst on TRL.

FIDLAR’s new single “Nudge” is a playfully snotty rager with some memorable and endearingly stupid lyrics: “I got a nudge! From the judge! Well, ex! Cuse! Me! Offi-suh!” Frontman Zac Carper says, “‘Nudge’ is a song about your friend that keeps kooking it, so you gotta give them a ‘nudge’ to get their shit together.”

FIDLAR are about to set out on their Floriduh tour, a week-long trip through America’s most ridiculous state, and they’ve also got more fall shows coming up in the US, the UK, and Paris. Below, check out “Nudge” and FIDLAR’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/21 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theatre

9/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

9/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

9/25 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar & Girl

9/26 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

9/27 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

11/14 – London, UK @ KOKO

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ The O2 Ritz

11/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/18 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

11/20 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage