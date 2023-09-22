The 1975’s New Tour Promo Is A Fake Matty Healy Political Ad
The 1975 are following up last year’s At Their Very Best tour this fall with the Still… At Their Very Best tour. Today Matty Healy has shared a promo video for the tour via his personal Instagram account. It’s a parody of an American political ad, starring Healy himself in the role of the handshaking, hardhat-wearing candidate for office. His message in the spot is all about redemption, which Healy may be seeking in real life after once again making an ass of himself on Twitter this week. Watch the faux-advertisement below.