Lenny Kravitz Joins TikTok With Giant Viral Scarf

Lenny Kravitz brought back his giant viral scarf to make his TikTok debut on Saturday, the first day of fall.

Kravitz’s giant scarf was first spotted back in 2012 — the photos of him wearing the scarf have take on a life of their own, and Kravitz has defended the scarf since then. “The guy who made that scarf, you can blame it on,” he said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon a few years back. “He made that scarf, and he gave it to me. And that was the day that I thought I would break it out.”

Kravitz brought back the scarf to launch his TikTok account with a quick clip of him walking with it and saying: “Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall.”