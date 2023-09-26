David McCallum, Oft-Sampled The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Star, Dead At 90

David McCallum, the Scottish TV star and occasional musician, has died. Variety reports that McCallum, best-known for his work on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS, died of natural causes on Monday in New York City. He was 90.

David McCallum, the son of two concert musicians, was born in Glasgow, and he mostly grew up in London. He played oboe as a child before being conscripted into the British army and then studying acting at the Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art. In the early ’60s, McCallum played roles in movies like The Great Escape and The Greatest Story Ever Told before landing the role of Russian agent Illya Kuryakin, co-starring with Robert Vaughn on the hit NBC spy show The Man From U.N.C.L.E.. The show was on the air from 1964 to 1968, and it made McCallum famous.

During his time on The Man From U.N.C.L.E., David McCallum released four albums of instrumental music for Capitol Records. McCallum recorded all four albums with the late producer David Axelrod, and they stand today as fine examples of the funky, richly orchestrated instrumental pop that Axelrod made so well. Rather than singing, McCallum played multiple instruments, and he wrote a few originals. He also recorded covers of some of the famous songs of the day, like Stevie Wonder’s “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” the Beatles’ “Michelle,” and the Batman theme.

Those McCallum records are mostly remembered today for how often they’ve been sampled by rap producers of the years. Most famously, Dr. Dre built his iconic 2000 hit “The Next Episode” around a sample of McCallum’s 1967 track “The Edge.” DJ Shadow also sampled McCallum’s “House Of Mirrors” in his score for the 2000 documentary Dark Days.

David McCallum never returned to music after his run on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. ended. Instead, he starred in the TV series like Colditz and Sapphire & Steel. Late in life, he landed the role of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the hit CBS procedural NCIS, playing that role from the show’s 2003 inception all the way through his death, when he was the last remaining original cast member left on the show.

Below, check out some of David McCallum’s musical work.