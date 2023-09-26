Pink Kicks Out San Antonio Concertgoer Yelling About Circumcision

On Monday night at a show in San Antonio, Pink kicked out a concertgoer after he yelled about circumcision and displayed a message on his iPhone that reportedly said “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

In video taken during the show, Pink can be seen reading the message on his phone and saying, “Oh, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you? Do you feel good about yourself? You spent all this money to come here and do that? I could buy a Birkin bag with that type of money… Get that shit out of here.”

The man, who was near the front of the stage, turned around and showed the message to the audience and got booed in response. “He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision … Get it out, get that cancer out, man,” Pink continued as security came into the audience and began escorting him out of the venue.

Pink apparently attracted attention from anti-circumcision activists after she shared a photo of her son back in 2019, and people began speculating whether or not her son was circumcised. “There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?”