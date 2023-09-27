Taja Cheek, the experimental New York multi-instrumentalist who records as L’Rain, is about to release a new album with the extremely unappealing title I Killed Your Dog. We’ve already posted her early songs “New Year’s UnResolution” and “Pet Rock,” and now she’s also shared the soulfully bleary new track “r(EMOTE).” Here’s what she says about it:

I’m wondering how long it takes to forget someone you’re close to. This theme is present throughout the album as I reflect on living through moments of heartbreak — not just romantic, but the dissolution of friendships and other close relationships. As always in the world of L’Rain, the specifics are hidden from public view, but I leave listeners with a lot of big feelings and an invitation to examine their own life experiences through my particular lens.

Listen to “r(EMOTE)” below.

I Killed Your Dog is out 10/13 on Mexican Summer.