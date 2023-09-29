Valee & MVW – “Tailor Swift”
The Chicago rap eccentric Valee had a lot of hype behind him a few years ago, but he largely disappeared, and that hype dissipated. This year, though, Valee has made up for lost time, releasing two full-lengths, Vacabularee and the Harry Fraud collab Virtuoso. Pretty soon, we’ll get a third. Next month, Valee and the producer MVW will release a new LP called Valeedation. (No. Really. That’s what it’s called.)
MVW is Michael Vinent Waller, a former contemporary classical composer who studied under La Monte Young before reinventing himself as a rap producer, working with artists like Zelooperz, TiaCorine, and Xavier Wulf. He and Valee have worked together before; they released a single called “Bali” last year. Valeedation will feature appearances from Zelooperz, Pink Siifu, Tony Shhnow, and Bbyafricka. It’ll also include the brand-new single “Tailor Swift.”
“Tailor Swift” has a lurching, idiosyncratic beat, and it’s got a Valee delivery that matches its strange suspended quality. As the title implies, Valee has fun with the wordplay: “White Gucci pants, same color Taylor Swift/ Getting measured in Gucci, bitch, my tailor’s swift.” Below, listen to “Tailor Swift” and check out the Valeedation tracklist.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Could Be ”
02 “MetroPCS” (Feat. Zelooperz)
03 “Nelly Furtado ”
04 “Yo Yo” (Feat. Tony Shhnow)
05 “Gucci Gotta Getit ”
06 “Shrimp Fried Rice”
07 “Pistachio” (Feat. Zelooperz)
08 “Tailor Swift”
09 “Liquid ”
10 “Creme De La Creme” (Feat. Pink Siifu)
11 “Dedication ”
12 “People” (Feat. Bbyafricka)
13 “Twelve”
14 “Ain’t Exotic”
Valeedation is out 10/20 on MVW Productions/Fake Shore Drive.