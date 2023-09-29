The Chicago rap eccentric Valee had a lot of hype behind him a few years ago, but he largely disappeared, and that hype dissipated. This year, though, Valee has made up for lost time, releasing two full-lengths, Vacabularee and the Harry Fraud collab Virtuoso. Pretty soon, we’ll get a third. Next month, Valee and the producer MVW will release a new LP called Valeedation. (No. Really. That’s what it’s called.)

MVW is Michael Vinent Waller, a former contemporary classical composer who studied under La Monte Young before reinventing himself as a rap producer, working with artists like Zelooperz, TiaCorine, and Xavier Wulf. He and Valee have worked together before; they released a single called “Bali” last year. Valeedation will feature appearances from Zelooperz, Pink Siifu, Tony Shhnow, and Bbyafricka. It’ll also include the brand-new single “Tailor Swift.”

“Tailor Swift” has a lurching, idiosyncratic beat, and it’s got a Valee delivery that matches its strange suspended quality. As the title implies, Valee has fun with the wordplay: “White Gucci pants, same color Taylor Swift/ Getting measured in Gucci, bitch, my tailor’s swift.” Below, listen to “Tailor Swift” and check out the Valeedation tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Could Be ”

02 “MetroPCS” (Feat. Zelooperz)

03 “Nelly Furtado ”

04 “Yo Yo” (Feat. Tony Shhnow)

05 “Gucci Gotta Getit ”

06 “Shrimp Fried Rice”

07 “Pistachio” (Feat. Zelooperz)

08 “Tailor Swift”

09 “Liquid ”

10 “Creme De La Creme” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

11 “Dedication ”

12 “People” (Feat. Bbyafricka)

13 “Twelve”

14 “Ain’t Exotic”

Valeedation is out 10/20 on MVW Productions/Fake Shore Drive.