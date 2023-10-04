The boys have been busy lately. Last week, boygenius announced plans to follow the record, the much-discussed debut album that they released earlier this year, with a new EP called the rest. By now, they’ve debuted every song from the rest in concert. On Sunday night, Scott and I saw boygenius at the All Things Go Festival in Maryland, and they kicked ass. On Monday, boygenius played a headlining set at Madison Square Garden. And last night, they were on Colbert.

The timing really worked out there. Late-night talk shows only just came back from their writers’-strike break on Monday, and the album cycle for the record seems to be just about to end. There’s only one boygenius show left on the schedule — a headlining gig at the Hollywood Bowl later this month. On Colbert, the trio of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers didn’t play one of the new songs from the rest. Instead, they gave a hushed, gorgeous performance of “Cool About It,” one of the straight-up prettiest songs from the record.

On Colbert, the three members of boygenius played without their excellent backing band, and their staging was immaculate. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus clustered around a single microphone, singing harmonies that are frankly just hard to believe. Bridgers played acoustic guitar, and Baker played banjo; there was no other accompaniment. When they song ended, the all leaned in to share a quick little three-way kiss. It was awesome. It’s just a great late-night performance, one for the ages, and you can watch it below.

the record is out now on Interscope. the rest is out 10/13.