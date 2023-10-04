Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone Shares Update From Hospital After Life-Threatening Illness

Cleveland rap institution Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are one of the most original, influential rap groups of all time, and 50-year-old Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, has always been their steadiest and most productive member. So when the world learned that Krayzie Bone was in the hospital, facing an uncertain future, people were understandably upset. The circumstances of Krayzie’s life-threatening illness seemed fairly mysterious, and his family wasn’t commenting on it, but now Krayzie appears to be doing better. He’s just shared his first public update since his hospitalization.

Last week, AllHipHop reported that Krayzie Bone was “fighting for his life” in a Los Angeles hospital and that he’d checked himself in after “coughing up large amounts of blood.” Krayzie Bone has reportedly been diagnosed with the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis, and doctors operated after discovering a leaking artery in one of his lungs. Soon after, TMZ reported that the surgery didn’t fix the internal bleeding. Krayzie was placed into a medical coma, and he underwent a second surgery.

On Instagram this morning, Krayzie Bone posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, looking battered but resolute. In the caption, Krayzie thanked everyone who wished him well and reported that he “won the battle this time.” Here’s what he wrote: