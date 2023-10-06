Japanese Breakfast leader Michelle Zauner, a longtime Brooklyn resident, is having a big New York week. On Wednesday night, Japanese Breakfast played their song “Kokomo, IN” on Colbert. Tomorrow night, Zauner will sit down with the great Hua Hsu for a New Yorker Festival event at Webster Hall. And last night, Japanese Breakfast played a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall. To mark the occasion, the band covered a Simon & Garfunkel classic.

Simon & Garfunkel included their song “The Only Living Boy In New York” on their album Bridge Over Troubled Water, and it served as the B-side to their “Cecelia” single. Legend has it that it’s Paul Simon talking to Art Garfunkel through song. Over the years, “The Only Living Boy In New York” has been covered by artists like Everything But The Girl and Buffalo Tom, and it’s appeared on soundtracks like Garden State and New York, I Love You, as well as the 2017 Marc Webb film that’s named after the track. It’s a lovely song, and Japanese Breakfast brought a glowing euphoria to their cover. Below, watch a fan-made video and listen to the Simon & Garfunkel original.

