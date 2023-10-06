Marissa Nadler & Rob Burger – “Whispering Pines” (The Band Cover)
On this Bandcamp Friday, Marissa Nadler and Rob Burger have delivered a mesmerizing cover of the Band’s “Whispering Pines.” As heard on the Band’s self-titled LP, the Richard Manuel/Robbie Robertson tune is already in Nadler’s slow, sad, spectral wheelhouse, at least until the sunlight breaks through and the chorus goes full gospel. Nadler and Burger’s cover stays in the gray, and even when the refrain kicks in, the vibe is closer to a swooning torch song in a smoky jazz club than church music. Nadler handles the vocals here, while Burger plays all the instruments: piano, harmonium, lap steel, Moog bass, and bowed vibes. Listen below.