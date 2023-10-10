The twangy North Carolina indie rockers Wednesday have grown into a genuine cult success over the past few years. This past summer, Stereogum picked the band’s recent LP Rat Saw God as our favorite album of the year’s first half, and it’s possible — likely, even — that nothing from the past few months has knocked Wednesday out of the top spot. Today, Wednesday dropped a fresh round of US tour dates, and they also shared the trailer for Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek, a new documentary about the band.

Don’t expect Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek to get into anything too salacious or uncomfortable. Director Zach Romeo is an old friend of Wednesday; he’s made videos for the band and for guitarist MJ Lenderman’s solo music. Romeo laconically narrates the trailer for the documentary, talking about seeing his friends growing into a cultural force. From what we can see in the trailer, the doc will feature live footage, but it’ll be more built around the everyday lives of Wednesday’s members. We see them fishing, shaving, and wondering out loud why anyone would care too much about what they’re doing.

The Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek documentary is coming out next week, and Wednesday will spend the next few months touring North America and Europe. Along with the trailer, the band has announced a new run of North American dates, with bands like Hotline TNT, They Hate Change, and Draag. Below, watch the trailer and check out those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Highball Festival

10/25 – Paris, France @ Point Ephemere #

10/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival

10/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow ^

10/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen ^

10/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz ^

11/01 – Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & SOHN #

11/02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F #

11/03 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes #

11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds #

11/06 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall #

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono #

11/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workman’s Club #

11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

12/09 – Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge +

12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop +

12/12 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios +

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern +

1/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre @

1/20 – Winston-Salem, NC @ SECCA @

1/21 – Boone, NC @ Lily’s Snack Bar @

1/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry @

1/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club @

1/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

1/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall @

1/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop @

1/30 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl @

2/01 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s @

2/02 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar @*

2/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits @*

2/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Social @*

2/06 – Miami, FL @ Gramps @*

2/08 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows @

2/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt @

2/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern @

5/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf %

5/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

5/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard %

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

5/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

5/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

5/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %

5/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

5/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center %

5/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM %

5/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre %

5/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

7/27 – Greenville, SC @ Altered States Libation & Arts Festival

8/23 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party

# with Lowertown

^ with Das Blisschen Totschlag

+ Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman only, with Dan Wriggins

@ with Hotline TNT

* with They Hate Change

% with Draag

Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek is out 10/19. Rat Saw God is out now on Dead Oceans. Read our interview with Wednesday leader Karly Hartzman here.