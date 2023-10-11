Earlier this year, Hotline TNT signed to Third Man Records and shared the song “Protocol.” They announced the album Cartwheel last month to follow their spellbinding 2021 debut Nineteen In Love and unveiled “I Thought You’d Change.” Both tracks made Stereogum’s 5 Best Songs Of The Week. Now, they’re back with the clamorous “Out Of Town” as well as 2024 tour dates.

“These days most people wouldn’t have the foolishness to start a song by singing the words ‘baby girl’ but I wanted to channel my Minnesotan roots and try it out, Paul Westerberg style,” bandleader Will Anderson said in a statement about the track. “Matter of fact I think his influence is all over this tune, we had to betray the Bob Mould guidance one of these days and see how the other half lives. This one’s about losing someone you’re excited about before you even realized you had strong feelings about ‘em.”

The song was previewed through a PC “Kaxtyn” game on Anderson’s assnup.com; also, whoever achieves the highest score wins a test pressing of the LP.

Listen to “Out Of Town” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Buck Room *

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Snow & Flurry *

10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

10/22 – New York, NY @ Rainbow Room ~

10/26 – New York, NY @ TV EYE (Record Release Show)

11/04 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

11/05 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint %

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement %

11/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Bobiks

11/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

11/10 – London, UK @ George Tavern

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

11/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club #

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent #

01/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre @

01/20 – Winston-Salem, NC @ SECCA @

01/21 – Boone, NC @ Lily’s Snack Bar @

01/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry @

01/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club @

01/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall @

01/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop @

01/30 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl @

02/01 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s @

02/02 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar @^

02/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits @^

02/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Social @^

02/06 – Miami, FL @ Gramps @^

02/08 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows @

02/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt @

02/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern @

* w/ Sheer Mag

~ w/ Wiki & PVA

% w/ Snõõper

# w/ Quicksand

@ w/ Wednesday

^ w/ They Hate Change

Cartwheel is out 11/3 via Third Man Records.