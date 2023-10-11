In July, Allegra Krieger released her fourth album I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, a collection of tranquil, introspective songs like “Low” and “Lingering.” Today, she announced Fragile Plane: B-Sides, an EP of songs written around the same time. The meditative single “Impasse” is out now.

“‘Impasse’ is about this country, inspired by the attempted reelection of Donald Trump during quarantine and the noise & darkness imbued in the political games during that time,” Krieger said about the song. “Juxtaposed next to natural disasters, disease, and wildfires, it all felt so naive, and, for me, amplified the reality of humanity’s impermanence and ignorance.”

Listen to “Impasse” below.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Chemical Flower”

2. “Joke/Dream”

3. “Smoke Dome”

4. “Here”

5. “Impasse”

6. “I Want to Help You Move”

7. “Lingering (DEMO)”

8. “Living in the City is So Beautiful”

TOUR DATES:

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse *

10/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ~

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater ~

11/08 – Washington, DC @ DC 9 #

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy #

11/17 – New York, NY @ Public Records

* w/ Luke Temple

~ w/ Angel Olsen

# w/ Jake Xeres Fussell

Fragile Plane: B-Sides is out 10/20 on Double Double Whammy.