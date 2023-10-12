The members of Year Of The Knife, the great metallic hardcore band from Delaware, are still recovering from their terrible June van crash in Utah. They’ll be recovering for a long time. Frontwoman Madi Watkins suffered a traumatic brain injury, and she’s only just returned home from the hospital. Her husband and bandmate Brandon has been documenting her recovery on Twitter, and you should help them out if you can.

Before the crash, the band recorded a new album called No Love Lost, with Converge’s Kurt Ballou producing. The accident changed their release plans for the LP, but it’s coming out later this month. Year Of The Knife have already shared two tracks from No Love Lost — “Wish,” which features Sanguisugabogg’s Devin Swank, and “Last Laugh, with Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker. Today, they’ve shared another one.

“Your Control” is an absolute monster of a track. Where the last two singles showed the band moving in furious metal directions, this is an all-out hardcore stomper, and Madi Watkins sounds tremendous on it: “I’m not out of control! I’m out of your control! I’m not out of control! I’ll show you out of control!” Check it out below.

No Love Lost is out 10/27 on Pure Noise.