FKA Twigs Says She’s Going “Back To The Drawing Board” After 85 Demos Leak

FKA Twigs said that she’s going “back to the drawing board” after some of her demos leaked. In a series of Instagram story posts over the weekend, the musician wrote: “i got hacked somebody leaked 85 of my demos well done no new music for a while now bye.” The images shared display a list of demos and rough drafts that have made their way online, then Twigs shared a text chain with Sega Bodega and superimposed the text “back to the drawing board,” and ended with a photo of her with a dog and the message: “I will find you.”

Twigs’ last project was last year’s CAPRISONGS mixtape. Her most recent proper full-length album was 2019’s MAGDALENE. A couple weeks ago, Twigs previewed new songs at a runway show during Paris Fashion Week.