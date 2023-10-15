FKA Twigs Says She’s Going “Back To The Drawing Board” After 85 Demos Leak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

News October 15, 2023 9:27 AM By James Rettig

FKA Twigs Says She’s Going “Back To The Drawing Board” After 85 Demos Leak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

News October 15, 2023 9:27 AM By James Rettig

FKA Twigs said that she’s going “back to the drawing board” after some of her demos leaked. In a series of Instagram story posts over the weekend, the musician wrote: “i got hacked somebody leaked 85 of my demos well done no new music for a while now bye.” The images shared display a list of demos and rough drafts that have made their way online, then Twigs shared a text chain with Sega Bodega and superimposed the text “back to the drawing board,” and ended with a photo of her with a dog and the message: “I will find you.”

Twigs’ last project was last year’s CAPRISONGS mixtape. Her most recent proper full-length album was 2019’s MAGDALENE. A couple weeks ago, Twigs previewed new songs at a runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

85 FKA Twigs demos get leaked, singer says she’ll have to start over from scratch
byu/fitzstreet inindieheads

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

5 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Chino Moreno

2 days ago 0

The Beths & Car Seat Headrest Cover The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie On New Sub Pop Single

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest