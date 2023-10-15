Watch Run The Jewels Bring Out Jack Black, Danny Brown, & Tunde Adebimpe In LA

News October 15, 2023 9:51 AM By James Rettig

This week, Killer Mike and El-P wrapped up an anniversary tour to celebrate 10 years of Run The Jewels with four nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Special guests abounded. We already posted about Zack De La Rocha, who returned to the stage for the first time since his injury at the RTJ show on Thursday night. DJ Shadow and Z-Trip were guests on Wednesday night.

During RTJ’s next shows on Friday and Saturday, they brought out more guests: Danny Brown came out to perform “Hey Kids (Bumaye)” and Tunde Adebimpe came out for “Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost)” (both off their third album) on Friday. And on Saturday, the Alchemist and Tenacious D served as surprise openers. And Jack Black stuck around for the start of RTJ’s set, performing “We Are The Champions” with the duo.

Watch some video and check out some photos below.

