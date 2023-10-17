Moby will take the stage for the first time in years (and the first time since some podcasters raised doubts about his relation to Herman Melville) on Oct. 29 at a benefit for Vegans of LA Food Bank. Ahead of that appearance, he’s shared a new downtempo electronic cover of Cream’s 1967 psych slow jam “We’re Going Wrong.” In place of Jack Bruce’s falsetto, Moby has recruited singer Brie O’Banion to handle lead vocals.

Moby shared this statement on the cover:

I was struck by how plaintive and beautiful it was, and how sadly germane it was for the current moment. I wrote a downtempo version of the song and asked my friend Brie O’Banion to sing it, and her voice brought a wonderful beauty and depth to it.

Listen to the cover and the original below.