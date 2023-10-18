In August, the Brooklyn composer Spencer Zahn released Statues I, the first of two promised albums this year. Today, Zahn is officially announcing the second one, Statues II, which will be out in November. While the first segment was made up of fully-formed piano pieces, Zahn brought it more musicians and instruments for part two.

“As these ideas developed I wanted to borrow from the production style of Pigments by having other musicians improvise across the core arrangements,” he explained. “Tyler Gilmore aka BlankFor.ms, Spencer Ludwig, Chris Bullock, Jas Walton, and Booker Stardrum all contributed with their depth of musical personalities and helped breath shape, intrigue, and beauty into the songs.”

Today, Zahn is sharing “High Touch” from Statues II. He said:

“High Touch” began as a song that I thought would be good for a singer. It’s a love song that is celebratory, triumphant even. It is a dedication much like the entire album. I wrote the chords on a Fender Rhodes and then added a Yamaha CP70 and CS50 to build up the harmony. Once that sound started to come together it felt more like a Jon Hassell recording than a song for a vocalist. Spencer Ludwig was staying at the house for a weekend so I asked him to play trumpet on it and we immediately found the identity of the song. With the doubling of soprano saxophone by Chris Bullock, drums by Booker Stardrum, and additional drum programming and production by Tyler Gilmore, this became one of my favorite songs on the album.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Changes In Three Parts”

02 “Morning”

03 “High Touch”

04 “OST”

05 “Wind Unsung”

06 “Wave”

07 “Shadow Setup”

Statues II is out 11/17 via Cascine.