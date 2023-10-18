Stream Enumclaw’s These Are Some B-Sides EP Produced By Toro y Moi

New Music October 18, 2023 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Stream Enumclaw’s These Are Some B-Sides EP Produced By Toro y Moi

New Music October 18, 2023 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Enumclaw, the Washington state rock group we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2021, released their debut album Save The Baby around this time last year. Today, they’re sharing a new EP called These Are Some B-Sides featuring some leftovers from their first album, and these were produced by Toro Y Moi. The three tracks are called “Bell Hooks,” “Lost And Found,” and “Fuck Love, I Just Bought A New Truck.” The band also just released a tour documentary directed by Ian Ostrowski to mark the one-year anniversary of their debut. Listen to the EP and check that out below.

TOUR DATES
10/25 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*
10/27 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre*
10/28 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*
10/29 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*
10/31 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage*
11/01 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory*
11/22 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
* supporting Genesis Owusu

These Are Some B-Sides is out now via Luminelle.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest