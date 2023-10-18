Enumclaw, the Washington state rock group we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2021, released their debut album Save The Baby around this time last year. Today, they’re sharing a new EP called These Are Some B-Sides featuring some leftovers from their first album, and these were produced by Toro Y Moi. The three tracks are called “Bell Hooks,” “Lost And Found,” and “Fuck Love, I Just Bought A New Truck.” The band also just released a tour documentary directed by Ian Ostrowski to mark the one-year anniversary of their debut. Listen to the EP and check that out below.

<a href="https://enumclaw6.bandcamp.com/album/these-are-some-b-sides">These Are Some B-Sides by Enumclaw</a>

TOUR DATES

10/25 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

10/27 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre*

10/28 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

10/29 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

10/31 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage*

11/01 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory*

11/22 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

* supporting Genesis Owusu

These Are Some B-Sides is out now via Luminelle.