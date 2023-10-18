Stream Enumclaw’s These Are Some B-Sides EP Produced By Toro y Moi
Enumclaw, the Washington state rock group we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2021, released their debut album Save The Baby around this time last year. Today, they’re sharing a new EP called These Are Some B-Sides featuring some leftovers from their first album, and these were produced by Toro Y Moi. The three tracks are called “Bell Hooks,” “Lost And Found,” and “Fuck Love, I Just Bought A New Truck.” The band also just released a tour documentary directed by Ian Ostrowski to mark the one-year anniversary of their debut. Listen to the EP and check that out below.
TOUR DATES
10/25 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*
10/27 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre*
10/28 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*
10/29 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*
10/31 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage*
11/01 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory*
11/22 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
* supporting Genesis Owusu
These Are Some B-Sides is out now via Luminelle.