It’s not just genres that keep cycling in and out of style over the years. Promo tactics come in and out of fashion too. We are apparently back in the “enigmatic producer” phase of music marketing, and one of them has a good song out today.

Love Remain hails from the UK and is newly signed to Black Butter Records following the positive response to last year’s debut album Still In Awe. “Flourish,” his new single out today, builds a low-key epic, cautiously optimistic vibe out of percussive synth chords. He shared this statement on the track:

I was experiencing some moments throughout spring this year that really made a lot of sense, I was getting lots of signs from multiple situations that kind of felt like little reinforcements. Subtle signs of hope, so when writing flourish I tried to capture that enriched feeling of “everything’s going to be ok and let’s not fucking worry to much!

Ben Henratty directed the video for “Flourish,” which is subtitled “A Short Story.” Watch below.