Watch Paul Rudd Sing Gerry Rafferty And Spin Doctors Hits With Wet Hot American Summer Costars’ Dad Band

Dudes rock: Last night at the City Winery in New York City, Paul Rudd joined the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for covers of Spin Doctors’ “Two Princes” and Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street,” with the actor cosplaying as the late Rafferty in a black wig.

The Middle Aged Dad Jam Band is David Wain, Ken Marino, and friends, who are on their first tour. Wain and Marino’s beloved old MTV sketch group the State are currently doing some reunion dates too.

Also joining them last night were Wet Hot American Summer and Yellowjackets composer Craig Wedren (whose new is out now), Justin Theroux, and They Might Be Giants’ John Flansburgh. Watch footage below.

@laserpilot Special Guest Jared Rafferty aka @Paul Rudd at the @David Wain Middle Aged Dad Jam Band show at City Winery in NYC on 10/20/23 #madjb ♬ original sound – Blair Neal

paul rudd is the best singer in the world, true or false pic.twitter.com/LM2AGAncN4 — hourly rudd OMITB S3 8/8 (@hourlyrudd) October 21, 2023