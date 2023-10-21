Watch Paul Rudd Sing Gerry Rafferty And Spin Doctors Hits With Wet Hot American Summer Costars’ Dad Band

News October 21, 2023 7:03 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Dudes rock: Last night at the City Winery in New York City, Paul Rudd joined the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for covers of Spin Doctors’ “Two Princes” and Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street,” with the actor cosplaying as the late Rafferty in a black wig.

The Middle Aged Dad Jam Band is David Wain, Ken Marino, and friends, who are on their first tour. Wain and Marino’s beloved old MTV sketch group the State are currently doing some reunion dates too.

Also joining them last night were Wet Hot American Summer and Yellowjackets composer Craig Wedren (whose new is out now), Justin Theroux, and They Might Be Giants’ John Flansburgh. Watch footage below.

