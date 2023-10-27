Last week, Blink-182 released One More Time…, their first new album since formerly estranged co-leader Tom DeLonge rejoined the band. They also played both nights of When We Were Young, the massive Las Vegas festival, sharing co-headlining duties with Green Day. Last night, Blink played at a Denny’s in Long Beach, California. If you didn’t know what the fuck was up, you might see this as evidence of a sudden, drastic career downfall. It’s not that. Blink are doing fine. They just announced a gigantic 2024 stadium tour with openers Pierce The Veil. Blink didn’t play that Denny’s because they had to play the Denny’s. Instead, they did it for the meme.

In 2013, the Houston metalcore band Live Without played a DIY show at an abandoned Denny’s, an event that became known as the Denny’s Grand Slam. Years later, a short video from that set went mega-viral: Singer Kris leading into a breakdown by asking, “What the fuck is up, Denny’s?” That phrase became a meme. You’ve probably seen it.

Never forget “what the fuck is up Denny’s” 💀 pic.twitter.com/HwThzF69ta — Queen In The North (@blackwidowtx) July 24, 2018

Last night, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus had the same question for the crowd at Denny’s. The Blink show reportedly wasn’t even an actual show. They only played one song, the One More Time… track “Anthem Part 3,” and the whole stunt was probably just for a video shoot. Nevertheless, it looks like fun.

Also today, Blink-182 have released an expanded version of One More Time…, an album that already had 17 tracks. Now, they’ve added two more. Both of those songs, “Cut Me Off” and “See You,” are ultra-produced stadium-status pop-punk, just like everything else on the record. Listen to them below.

One More Time… is out now on Columbia.