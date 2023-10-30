The new Connecticut band xNOMADx is exactly what the name implies. Their style is a heavy, passionate take on the churning metalcore of the ’00s. It’s got dramatically tingly quiet guitars-intertwining bits, and it also has moments of big, triumphant melody. Mostly, though, this is churning mosh music with deep-crunch riffs and dramatically raw vocals. It’s good shit! The xNOMADx demo came out in April, and the band just followed it with a new EP called On Skylines Of Embers. Stream it below.

The On Skylines Of Embers EP is out now on Ephyra. A previous draft of this post said that xNOMADx’s guitarist was Grady Allen, who sings for Anxious and plays guitar for One Step Closer, but apparently it’s another Connecticut guitarist named Grady Allen.