For years now, Pink Siifu has been an expressive, unpredictable force on the underground rap landscape. This year, for instance, Siifu has collaborated with people like Armand Hammer and Valee. In March, B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Siifu and producer Ahwlee, released their album Leather Blvd. Now, Siifu has released another collaborative album. On the new record It’s Too Quiet..’!!, Siifu teams up with Turich Benjy, a Cincinnati artist who made a lot of contributions to his 2021 solo album GUMBO’!

It’s Too Quiet..’!! is another all-over-the-place rap record that only obeys its own rules. Some songs are abstract and formless, while other veer in the direction of fun, accessible trap music. Listening to the album is a full-immersion experience, and you never really know where it’s going to go next. Artists like Nick Hakim, Big Rube, WifiGawd, and Lance Skiiwalker make appearances, while production comes from people like Harry Fraud, Tony Seltzer, and Apollo Rome, among others. Stream the album below.

It’s Too Quiet..’!! is out now on Dynamite Hill/Equity Distribution. Read our 2021 feature on Pink Siifu here.