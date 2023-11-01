The ongoing success of Chat Pile proves that there’s an audience out there for grimy, ugly ’90s-style noise-rock, and that’s good news for Eye Flys. Full Of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard used to play in the Philadelphia band, who already released the 2020 album Tub Of Lard and the 2021 EP Exigent Circumstance. Early next year, Eye Flys will release a new self-titled album, and their first single is absolutely nasty.

The members of Eye Flys are all veterans of the mid-Atlantic extreme-music scene. Singer/guitarist Jake Smith also leads powerviolence power-trio Backslider. Bassist Kevin Bernstein plays in Triac. Drummer Patrick Forrest is a former Backslider member who also played in Callous. Together, they make a guttural, ominous form of riff-rock that owes a whole lot to the most disgusting music of the ’90s.

Kevin Bernstein produced Eye Flys’ self-titled album, and its awesomely gross cover art comes from Tortoise drummer John Herndon. The LP opens with a song called “Trepanation Summer,” and, I mean, that’s just a good song title. Lead single “Sleep Forever” is a hellacious blast of bad vibes. Listen to that track and check out the Eye Flys tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Trepanation Summer”

02 “Sleep Forever”

03 “Tuck & Roll”

04 “Draining Pus”

05 “Feeding Regression”

06 “What’s That Behind Your Ear?”

07 “Tear Away Face Plaster”

08 “Bananarchy Zoo”

Eye Flys is out 1/26 on Thrill Jockey.