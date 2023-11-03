Johnny Marr – “The Answer”

Manchester guitar god Johnny Marr, who turned 60 on Halloween, is best-known for his work in a bunch of different bands — the Smiths, obviously, but also Electronic, Modest Mouse, and a bunch of others. For the past decade, however, Marr has been a straight-up solo artist, and he’s made enough music to warrant his very own best-of collection. The new compilation Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr is out today, and it features a couple of new songs. We’ve already posted the early single “Somewhere,” and now we get to hear the other one.

Johnny Marr’s new song “The Answer” is a big, confident rocker that carries the echoes of multiple generations of Manchester post-punk. It’s got a ferocious bassline, atmospheric swirls of what sounds like violin, and the all-swallowing Johnny Marr guitar sound. Marr also makes a perfectly credible rock singer. Listen below.

Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr is out 11/3 on BMG. Read our We’ve Got A File On You feature on Johnny Marr here.