Earlier this year, Yaeji finally made her proper full-length debut with With A Hammer one of the best albums of 2023 so far. Today, she’s sharing a new one-off single called “easy breezy,” which, in a statement, she described as “a sequel that weaves a thread through my past releases (and my past selves).” Yaeji goes on to explain:

“Learning to let go” – something i learned from “For Granted”

“진정한 변화는 (true change) it’s not so easy, it’s not so breezy” – from “Submerge FM”

“한장 한장 기록으로 채운 나의 20대의 일기장을 펼쳐서 (I opened up my diary filled with memories of my 20s)” – from “I’ll Remember for you, I’ll Remember For Me”

“시간이란게 점점더 빨라지며 (time keeps moving faster and faster)” – from “29”

“isn’t it so crazy how we pass down what we didn’t want to” – from “Done (Let’s Get It)”

Sonically, the song connects a thread between me now and me back in middle school —when I discovered bossa nova, drum and bass, and house through Korean and Japanese pop electronica. “easy breezy” is a thread, a tribute, a recollection of memories, and an encouraging push for us to bring forth change with courage and laughter. we hold the power in our hands, and we should never doubt that. change is now.