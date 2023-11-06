Barbara Manning – “Twilight” (Elliott Smith Cover)
Barbara Manning — the California musician who has been a part of bands like SF Seals, World Of Pooh, and the Go-Luckys — hasn’t released a solo album in over 20 years, but this week she’s headed out on tour opening for Codeine. And she’s decided it’s time to release a new collection of songs — it’s called Charm Of Yesterday, Convenience Of Tomorrow, and it’ll be out next month via Ba Da Bing Records. It includes Chico Daze, described as “song cycle that absorbed the dark times and experiences she had in Northern California through the 2010s,” that was first released in 2016. And it features a bunch of covers that she recorded during the pandemic. Today, she’s sharing one of those — her rendition of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” — plus a track of her own called “I’m Running.” Listen below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Codeine):
11/08 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/09 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/10 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Charm Of Yesterday, Convenience Of Tomorrow is out 12/8 via Ba Da Bing. The label is planning to release a new song from the album every day this week.