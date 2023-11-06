Barbara Manning — the California musician who has been a part of bands like SF Seals, World Of Pooh, and the Go-Luckys — hasn’t released a solo album in over 20 years, but this week she’s headed out on tour opening for Codeine. And she’s decided it’s time to release a new collection of songs — it’s called Charm Of Yesterday, Convenience Of Tomorrow, and it’ll be out next month via Ba Da Bing Records. It includes Chico Daze, described as “song cycle that absorbed the dark times and experiences she had in Northern California through the 2010s,” that was first released in 2016. And it features a bunch of covers that she recorded during the pandemic. Today, she’s sharing one of those — her rendition of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” — plus a track of her own called “I’m Running.” Listen below.

<a href="https://barbaramanning.bandcamp.com/album/charm-of-yesterday-convenience-of-tomorrow">Charm of Yesterday…Convenience of Tomorrow by Barbara Manning</a>

TOUR DATES (w/ Codeine):

11/08 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/09 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/10 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Charm Of Yesterday, Convenience Of Tomorrow is out 12/8 via Ba Da Bing. The label is planning to release a new song from the album every day this week.