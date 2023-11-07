Rush’s Geddy Lee has been awfully busy lately; he’s about to publish the new memoir My Effin’ Life and launch Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, a new docuseries about his fellow bass wizards. Maybe Lee figures that he’s got so much going on that he can no longer sit around and enjoy his vast collection of baseball memorabilia. Lee has been collecting baseball artifacts for the past 35 years, and he’s got a collection full of unbelievable treasures, including a number of items that are reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the next few weeks, he’s auctioning those items off through Christie’s.

Some of the items being auctioned from Geddy Lee’s collection include the Braves jersey that Hank Aaron wore when he hit his 500th home run, a ball signed by all four Beatles when they played Shea Stadium in 1965, a trophy that was presented to “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and a ball that George Edward “Rube” Waddell signed sometime around 1908. Lee is selling first-pitch baseballs signed by John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Harry Truman, and Franklin Roosevelt, as well as bats, balls, and jerseys from people like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Josh Gibson.

Talking to The Athletic, Lee talks about a ball signed by Bert Shepard, a pitcher who lost a leg after being shot down in World War II and then pitched one game for the Washington Senators. Lee explains that Shepard didn’t just sign the ball; he wrote a tiny life story on it. Lee tells The Athletic:

If you really look at it from an abstract point of view, it’s greed. You want to own the game. You want to own a piece of every great player, to hold in your hand a ball that was signed by Lou Gehrig. It just became a magnificent obsession for me… Baseballs, nobody owns them. They’re like houses. You take care of them for a while, and then they move on to the next person, the next custodian.

On Instagram, Lee writes:

It’s been an education and privilege for the past 35 years to amass a wonderful and supremely mammoth collection of baseball memorabilia. Yet, I’ve decided it’s time to move some of it on for other collectors to enjoy. I admit I’m a crazy person, who’s been obsessed with the acquisition of many, MANY, fascinating things. Most recently, of course, a wonderful collection of vintage bass guitars. Yet, you just can’t have it all! What an effin’ blast it’s been, but I must have had too much stuff because after these selections were sent to Christies my wife stepped into my office and said, “Hey! I thought you were selling some of your collection?? ” … Uh, yeah Honey, I am…. Oopsie!

The auction for Geddy Lee’s collection starts 11/21, and you can check it out here.