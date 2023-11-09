Lamb Of God Share Statement Following Passenger Going Overboard On Headbangers Boat Cruise

Lamb Of God’s inaugural Headbangers Boat heavy metal cruise ended on a tragic note last week when a passenger fell overboard on the way back to port. Norwegian Cruise Line and the US Coast Guard searched for nine hours before giving up and returning to Miami. Now the band has shared a statement about the cruise and its unfortunate conclusion.

Here’s what they wrote:

Thank you to everyone who joined us on the inaugural @HeadbangersBoat. It was truly one of the most special celebrations of heavy metal, bringing together artists spanning decades of music.

We want to thank every single band, host, comedian, staff member and of course fan who made the trek to Miami and on-board with us. Overall, it was truly one of the most positive and fun atmospheres we’ve been a part of.

It was shocking that a joyous occasion could so quickly turn tragic. While we don’t know all of the specifics, we know every single person on that boat is part of our family, and we witnessed everyone onboard experience grief at the loss of one of our own. We couldn’t have been more proud of how the metal community on board rallied together to support each other and celebrate heavy metal in the only way we know how. This music community truly is just that – a community.

Thank you to @mastodonmusic, @Testament, @Hatebreed, @Gwar, @MunicipalWaste, #ShadowsFall, @gforbid, @lacuna_coil, @Gatecreeper, @fitforanautopsy, Vio-lence, @MalevolenceRiff, @BleedFromWithin, @dyingwishhc, Jesse Leach, @josemangin, @RikiRachtman, Frank Castillo, Steve Furey and everyone else involved in making this inaugural event what it was.

-Lamb of God