Earlier this year, the freaked-out New York rock experimentalists Water From Your Eyes released Everyone’s Crushed, their first album for Matador Records. (They’ve got a remix album coming out next week.) Water From Your Eyes have moved up from the DIY underground, but they haven’t moved up so far that they’re getting booked on late-night shows. Instead, the band did musical-guest duties on the most recent edition of The Best Show, the Tom Scharpling program that was once a WFMU staple and that now lives online.

In a 16-minute performance for the Best Show cameras, the duo of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown, joined by a live bassist, banged out five songs form Everyone’s Crushed, including the singles “Barley” and “True Life.” It’s a bit weird to see a total warehouse band playing in an empty studio, especially with programmed drums and big headphones. But these songs sound more urgent and propulsive even in that setting. I haven’t seen Water From Your Eyes, but I bet they’d be a whole lot of fun in person. Watch the performance below.

Everyone’s Crushed is out now on Matador, and the remix album Crushed By Everyone is out 11/17.