Pete & Pete Help Launch New Real Estate Album
Indie rock royalty Real Estate shared their last album in 2020 with The Main Thing. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Daniel, and releasing the lead single “Water Underground” with a music video that pays homage to a classic ’90s Nickelodeon show.
Directed by Edmond Hawkins, the video stars The Adventures Of Pete & Pete’s Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna, who also produced it with Chris Viscardi and Will McRobb.
“This song is about writing songs,” frontman and lyricist Martin Courtney said. “I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.”
“New Jersey roots are hard to break,” Tamberelli said about the collaboration. “Julian, Alex and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”
Real Estate — consisting of Courtney on vocals and guitar, Alex Bleeker on bass and vocals, Matt Kallman on keyboards, Julian Lynch on guitar, and Sammi Niss on drums — recorded Daniel at Studio A in Nashville in the span of nine days. It was produced by Daniel Tashian, whose credits include Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. Watch the “Water Underground” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Somebody New”
02 “Haunted World”
03 “Water Underground”
04 “Flowers”
05 “Interior”
06 “Freeze Brain”
07 “Say No More”
08 “Airdrop”
09 “Victoria”
10 “Market Street”
11 “You Are Here”
TOUR DATES:
03/01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
03/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
03/06/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
03/08/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
03/13/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
04/05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)
04/06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall
04/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
04/10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/12/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
04/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/15/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/16/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/17/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/18/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/20/24 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
05/16/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/17/24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/18/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
05/20/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/21/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/22/24 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
05/23/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05/24/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
05/25/24 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Daniel is out 2/23 on Domino.