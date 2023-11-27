Pete & Pete Help Launch New Real Estate Album

Indie rock royalty Real Estate shared their last album in 2020 with The Main Thing. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Daniel, and releasing the lead single “Water Underground” with a music video that pays homage to a classic ’90s Nickelodeon show.

Directed by Edmond Hawkins, the video stars The Adventures Of Pete & Pete’s Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna, who also produced it with Chris Viscardi and Will McRobb.

“This song is about writing songs,” frontman and lyricist Martin Courtney said. “I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.”

“New Jersey roots are hard to break,” Tamberelli said about the collaboration. “Julian, Alex and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”

Real Estate — consisting of Courtney on vocals and guitar, Alex Bleeker on bass and vocals, Matt Kallman on keyboards, Julian Lynch on guitar, and Sammi Niss on drums — recorded Daniel at Studio A in Nashville in the span of nine days. It was produced by Daniel Tashian, whose credits include Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. Watch the “Water Underground” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Somebody New”

02 “Haunted World”

03 “Water Underground”

04 “Flowers”

05 “Interior”

06 “Freeze Brain”

07 “Say No More”

08 “Airdrop”

09 “Victoria”

10 “Market Street”

11 “You Are Here”

TOUR DATES:

03/01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

03/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

03/06/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

03/08/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

03/13/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

04/05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)

04/06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall

04/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

04/10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/12/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

04/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/15/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/16/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/17/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/18/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/20/24 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

05/16/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/17/24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

05/20/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/21/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/22/24 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

05/23/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/25/24 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Daniel is out 2/23 on Domino.