Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi Shares New Solo EP On The Way To Vesuvius

For several years, Cloud Nothings were serving up new music every month for their paying subscribers on Bandcamp. A new EP out today from band mastermind Dylan Baldi seems like the kind of release they’d have saved for that context, but this time they’re letting the whole world in on their side project.

On The Way To Vesuvius is billed as a Baldi solo release, and he did indeed play everything on the EP. It features seven noisy instrumentals at indie rock’s blurry experimental edge. It’s a lot less song-based than the band’s breakthrough lo-fi release Turning On, but anyone who treasures that era of Cloud Nothings will probably vibe with this. Baldi calls it a “collection of things i made while working towards something else in the fall of 2023.”

Listen below, or even better, buy it at Bandcamp; all proceeds are going to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

<a href="https://dylanbaldi.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-way-to-vesuvius">on the way to vesuvius by dylan baldi</a>

Cloud Nothings announced their signing to Pure Noise Records three weeks ago with the release of new single “Final Summer.” Between that signing and Baldi’s allusion to “working toward something else,” it seems safe to say we can expect a lot more music from the Cloud Nothings camp soon.