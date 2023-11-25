Watch The New Little Brother Documentary May The Lord Watch

In March of last year, North Carolina rap group Little Brother announced a documentary called May The Lord Watch, the title of their 2019 reunion album. It was finally released on their YouTube channel on Friday, after screenings in D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York.

“The heart of the documentary lies in the unraveling and reconciliation between members Phonte and Big Pooh,” the press release reads. “Their relationship begins in the wake of their challenging upbringings in the South, strains while coming of age together in the music industry, and resolves with an enduring friendship, as the two men reunite and record their 2019 album, May The Lord Watch.”

Pooh said in a statement, “One of the things I’ve been hearing people talk about is how our music was either shared with them or they shared our music with someone else, sometimes even forming life long bonds.”

Watch the documentary below.