Howard Stern Reveals He Turned Down Sam Elliott’s Role In A Star Is Born

In his long career, broadcasting lifer Howard Stern has taken exactly one major motion picture acting role, in the 1997 film Private Parts. If memory serves, he was at least halfway believable in the role of “Howard Stern.” Today, Stern revealed that he turned down a second big role — the one that got the permanently grizzled character actor Sam Elliott an Oscar nomination for Bradley Cooper’s 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Bradley Cooper, who’s apparently close friends with Howard Stern, was on Stern’s SiriusXM show this morning to promote Maestro, the big follow-up to A Star Is Born. Last year, Stern announced a fake presidential campaign, with Cooper as his running mate. During their conversation today, Stern mentioned that Cooper initially offered him the role of Bobby Maine, the much-older brother of Cooper’s own character Jackson, as Billboard reports.

During their conversation, Stern said that he’s only told a few people about turning that role down: “And they look at me like, ‘what the fuck?! You didn’t do it?'” Cooper said, “This was early — early things swimming in my head when I offered it to you.” He also clarified that the version of Bobby Maine in the film was written specifically for Sam Elliott.

Stern said that he was initially enthusiastic about the role: “I said I’m going to go full-on into it. I’m gonna shave my head, I’m gonna change my whole look… I went, ‘whoa! You must think I’m a lot better looking than…’ they’re gonna be like… what is this movie gonna be like Twins?’ I’m Danny DeVito and he’s Arnold Schwarzenegger?”

Bradley Cooper affirmed that he waited three weeks for Stern’s answer: “You really contemplated this… When we started talking about you shaving your head, that was very exciting.” Cooper also claims that he would’ve won Stern an Oscar. He also says that he’ll eventually come up with a role that’ll get Stern to return to acting.

Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born does feature Andrew Dice Clay, a performer from the same basic cultural milieu as Howard Stern, as Lady Gaga’s dad. He did pretty well in that part, too. Still. Weird.