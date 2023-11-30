Watch Horsegirl & Lifeguard Cover The Stone Roses’ “I Wanna Be Adored”

Horsegirl and Lifeguard are two younger Chicago bands who share a reverence for indie and alt-rock jams that came out before they were born. Horsegirl, a circa-2021 Band To Watch, released the impressive debut album Versions Of Modern Performance last year. Lifeguard are even newer, and they dropped the double EP Crowd Can Talk + Dressed In Trenches earlier this year. Between them, Horsegirl and Lifeguard have covered songs by bands like Guided By Voices, the Jam, and the Au Pairs. Now, they’ve joined forces to take on the Stone Roses.

During a recent stop in Kansas, Horsegirl and Lifeguard taped sessions for Unacceptable Color, the YouTube channel run by photographer Shawn Brackbill and the Get Up Kids’ Rob and Ryan Pope. The two bands also came together to take on “I Wanna Be Adored,” the woozy psychedelic anthem that served as the opener for the Stone Roses’ near-perfect self-titled 1989 debut.

The Horsegirl/Lifeguard take on “I Wanna Be Adored” is a little noisier and more downcast than the Stone Roses’ original, but it’s still got that sweeping grandeur working for it. Below, watch the Horsegirl/Lifeguard cover, the video for the Stone Roses’ original, and the Horsegirl and Lifeguard Unacceptable Color sessions.

Versions Of Modern Performance and Crowd Can Talk + Dressed In Trenches are both out now on Matador.