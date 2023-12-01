Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Shares “Afterglow Of Ragnarok” From First New Solo Album In 19 Years

Bruce Dickinson has a lot going on. The Iron Maiden frontman is starring in a horror movie about an ABBA tribute band, and he’s getting ready to release his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project. Today, he’s sharing the lead single “Afterglow Of Ragnarok.”

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson said about the song in a statement. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it… but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

Watch it below.