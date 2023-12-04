Sonic Temple 2024 Lineup Has Misfits, Pantera, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, So Much Rock

The American music-festival lineup is in a state of flux, but we apparently still have room for multiple stadium-sized spectacles dedicated to various forms of hard rock and metal — American equivalents to European festivals like Download, Rock Am Ring, and Hellfest. One of those American festivals is Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple, the fest that sprang from the ashes of Rock On The Range. Next year’s Sonic Temple will take over Historic Crew Stadium 5/16-19, and it’s got a lineup that’s heavy on big names.

Two of the four headliners of next year’s Sonic Temple are reunion acts. The Misfits — Glenn Danzig back together with Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein — will close out one night. The new version of Pantera, with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante standing in for the late Paul brothers, top the bill of another. Those bands share headlining duties with nü metal standbys Slipknot and Disturbed, and plenty of other radio-rock battleships — Limp Bizkit, Evanescence, Staind, Falling In Reverse, Mudvayne, Seether, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember — appear near the top of the bill.

Further down the Sonic Temple bill, you’ll find plenty of other guitar-heavy acts from different scenes and different generations, including Anthrax, Living Colour, Bad Religion, Judas Priest, Rise Against, 311, Sum 41, Slayer’s Kerry King, Kittie, Mr. Bungle, Clutch, Baroness, Helmet, the Chats, Red Fang, Jehnny Beth, Machine Head, In Flames, L7, Frank Carter, and Soulfly. Plenty of bands from the hardcore underground are represented: Code Orange, Terror, Scowl, Gel, Drain, Fleshwater, Militarie Gun, the Chisel, Dying Wish, Kublai Khan TX, Harm’s Way, Fuming Mouth. The bill also features Cypress Hill and Tech N9ne, the two rap acts who always get booked for these fests. You can find all the relevant info here.