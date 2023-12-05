Weezer make an appearance in the Netflix holiday comedy Family Switch, which debuted on the streaming service last week. Rivers Cuomo has a few lines and the rest of the band pop up as the backing band for Ed Helms’ character. Their fictional band is called Dad Or Alive, and they perform “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” during a concert at the end of the movie.

Family Switch was directed by McG. “I grew up on Weezer,” the director told Netflix’s in-house publication Tudum. “The Blue Album blew my mind.” He continued: “Rivers just came from a two-week silence retreat and is Harvard educated. He’s a terribly introspective man of few words. And I’m out there freaking out and jumping up and down and overextending my welcome at all times. We were sort of the fire and the ice, if you will. It made for a perfectly agreeable cup of water.”

Here are some clips from the movie:

https://www.tiktok.com/@riverscuomosboytoy_/video/7307805796958522666

https://www.tiktok.com/@gabisworldview/video/7307924005716069674