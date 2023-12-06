The Honduran-born, Montreal-based pop futurist Isabella Lovestory released her debut album Amor Hardcore last year, and she followed it with her single “Latina” earlier this year. Now, Lovestory has a new song with Villano Antillano, the deep-voiced Puerto Rican MC who’s the most visible trans artist in the reggaeton world.

On the new single “Fuetazo” — Spanish for a quick, jabbing punch — Isabella Lovestory and Villano Antillano go tag-team on a beat that splits the difference between reggaeton and sleazy club-pop. The two of them wrote the song in a single studio session after playing a show in Madrid. You don’t need Google Translate to tell you that the lyrics are horny. In director JMP’s video, Lovestory and Antillano rock mermaid tails, brandish knives, and ride around in a pickup-truck bed that’s full of water. A lot going on in that one. Check it out below.

“Fuetazo” is out now on Lovestory, Inc./Giant Music.