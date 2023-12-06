Sean Combs Accused Of Gang-Raping 17-Year-Old In Latest Lawsuit

In recent weeks, Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault, including one from Cassie, an artist formerly signed to his record label Bad Boy (which was immediately settled for an undisclosed sum). Now another lawsuit alleges Combs and two other men gang-raped a 17-year-old girl.

As Page Six reports, the latest accuser alleges that Combs, his longtime associate Harve Pierre, and another unnamed man drugged and raped her in 2003, when she was 17. The woman, who filed as Jane Doe, claims in the lawsuit that while out with friends at a club in Detroit, Pierre told her she was “hot” and invited her to meet Combs, his “best friend” and “brother.” She agreed to travel with Pierre but says she was forced to give Pierre, who had been smoking crack cocaine, oral sex at the airport before departing for New Jersey.

Doe says upon arrival at Combs and Bad Boy’s Daddy’s House Recording Studio in New York, Combs, Pierre, and another man who traveled with Pierre gave her drugs and alcohol. “As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the lawsuit reads. The suit then gives a detailed account of the sequence of events in which Combs, the unnamed man, and Pierre each raped Doe. She says she could barely stand up when it was over and that she has “limited” memory of returning to Michigan.

Combs issued a statement in response to the latest lawsuit. “Enough is enough,” he wrote. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.