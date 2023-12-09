Watch Julien Baker Join Touché Amoré In Los Angeles For “Reminders”

West Coast post-hardcore outfit Touché Amoré have been on the road opening for Deafheaven at their Sunbather 10th anniversary shows. On Friday night in Los Angeles at The Novo, Touché were joined by Julien Baker on stage for “Reminders” from their 2020 album Lament.

This crossover is not so unexpected; the Boygenius member was featured on Touché’s 2016 magnum opus Stage Four on “Skyscraper.” She appears very much in her element beside Jeremy Bolm, headbanging and shouting into the mic. “Thanks to the personal heroes I’ve been copying for over a decade,” Baker wrote on Instagram after. Watch footage below (and shoutout to Alexander Rudenshiold from the great screamo band Infant Island for capturing the moment).