Swim Good Now — the project of Toronto producer Jonathan Lawless — is often collaborating. Today, he shared “The Blinding Light,” a song with a big rosters of artists, including Torquil Campbell and Gia Margaret.

Also on the relaxed track is Linsey Beckett on fiddle, Matt Brubeck on cello, Daniel Halyburton on guitar, Ryan Hemsworth on mixing, Nicole Jasper-Lawless on vocals, Ali Momen on vocals, Emmett O’Reilly on trumpet and vocals, and Ivan Rivers on vocals. Hear it below.