DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again)”

New Music January 3, 2024 7:23 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year was a great time for DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, who released her album Destiny and made it onto our list of Best Albums of 2023. Today, she’s sharing the new song “Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again).”

“Weeelll I was gonna put this up next week.. but I thought we could all do with cheering up tonight,” she wrote on X. “So here’s a little musical gift from me to you for all your support at this!!”

Earlier today, she also posted a screenshot of an email she received from Symphonic Distribution warning her that “sample license is required for content that uses original samples.” Luckily, she clarified that only a few tracks of hers were flagged. Clearly, it’s not stopping her. Hear “Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again)” below.

