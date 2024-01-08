In one month, London punk stompers the Chisel will release their sophomore album What A Fucking Nightmare. I cannot wait. Retaliation, the band’s first LP, was a blast of classic fists-up oi singalongs, played with hardcore conviction and immediacy. All the band’s other assorted releases have been great, too. As for What A Fucking Nightmare, we’ve already posted the early tracks “Cry Your Eyes Out” and “Fuck ‘Em,” and now we’re getting another one.

“Those Days,” the Chisel’s new song, is an example of the kind of violent sentimentality that you sometimes get from bands like this. Frontman Cal Graham reflects on an old friend who’s not in his life anymore — possibly dead, possibly just no longer in contact. To Graham, though, he and this other person are forever bonded from past experiences: “We ran the street like packs of wolves, nothing left to fear! And no matter what, I saw you there when all the smoke had cleared!” The music is a big, battering, beautiful blur. Check it out below.

What A Fucking Nightmare is out 2/9 on Pure Noise Records.