In September, PACKS announced their new album Melt The Honey, mere months after releasing the LP Crispy Crunchy Nothing. So far, they’ve shared “Honey,” “HFCS,” and “Paige Machine.” Today, they’re back with “Missy” and a video done by Graeme Lung and PACKS singer Madeline Link.

“Missy” is a charming spurt of lo-fi indie rock. The song is told from the perspective of a cat who lingered around their practice space in Xalapa while they were recording Melt The Honey. Hear it below.

Taste The Honey is out 1/19 on Fire Talk.