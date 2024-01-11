Next month, Roberto Carlos Lange, the electronic musician and songwriter who records under the name Helado Negro, will release his new album Phasor. It’s inspired by Lange’s recent move to Asheville and by his visit to the SAL MAR machine, a complex new vintage-synth sound generator, at the University Of Illinois. We’ve already posted first single “LFO (Lupe Finds Oliveros),” and now Lange also has a new track called “Best For You And Me.”

“Best For You And Me” is about the end of Lange’s parents’ marriage. It’s a soft, lilting track with heavily processed vocals and a kind of samba rhythm. It gives off a feeling that’s playful and sad at the same time, and it’s pretty affecting. You can hear it below.

Phasor is out 2/9 on 4AD.