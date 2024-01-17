Chelsea Wolfe – “Everything Turns Blue”

Chelsea Wolfe – “Everything Turns Blue”

After releasing “Dusk,” Chelsea Wolfe announced her new album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She and shared “Whispers In The Echo Chamber” and “Tunnel Lights.” Today, she’s releasing “Everything Turns Blue.”

In a statement, Wolfe said that “Everything Turns Blue” is about “finding yourself again after a long era of being part of something toxic.” She added, “Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years — there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.”

Hear “Everything Turns Blue” below.

She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She is out 2/9 via Loma Vista.

